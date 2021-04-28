 TrojanSports - USC Spring Practice 13: In-depth recap, highlights and observations
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 05:21:31 -0500') }} football Edit

USC Spring Practice 13: In-depth recap, highlights and observations

USC began its final week of spring practice Tuesday with the 13th of 15 sessions.

A slew of injuries and missing stars limited the intrigue of the practice, but quarterback Kedon Slovis had an interesting afternoon -- from an interception in 7-on-7 action to several big plays in the full team periods.

-Detailed highlights, who was missing, the offensive line alignments and our thoughts

-Breakdown of the WR/DB one-on-ones and more takeaways

