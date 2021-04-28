TrojanSports - USC Spring Practice 13: In-depth recap, highlights and observations

USC began its final week of spring practice Tuesday with the 13th of 15 sessions.

A slew of injuries and missing stars limited the intrigue of the practice, but quarterback Kedon Slovis had an interesting afternoon -- from an interception in 7-on-7 action to several big plays in the full team periods.

Read our full coverage of the practice here:

-Detailed highlights, who was missing, the offensive line alignments and our thoughts

-Breakdown of the WR/DB one-on-ones and more takeaways

