The third down lineman: Tufele goes into spring as a starter, or at least he should. Tuipulotu has a comfortable lead at nose tackle. While both should be challenged -- the defensive line is in no position to be complacent -- the tightest battle figures to be for who plays next, or with them. USC employed three and four DL at a time a bit more last season, a trend that might continue depending on which parts of the front six prove strongest. Tufele alternates between defensive tackle and end, while Tuipulotu is almost always stationed at nose tackle. There are a host of candidates that could fill in where Tufele isn’t, with Lichtenstein currently the clubhouse leader to man that spot. There's always the chance that Rector returns to the line -- he'll likely see some time at DE -- though depth doesn't necessitate such a move.