USC spring practice preview: Inside linebackers
Every weekday until spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with inside linebackers.
ROSTER
Returning: John Houston, RS Sr.; Palaie Gaoteote, So.; Raymond Scott, So.; Solomon Tuliaupupu, RS Fr.
Lost: Cam Smith; Reuben Peters; Levi Jones
Added: Ralen Goforth
Arriving in summer: Maninoa Tufono
KEY QUESTIONS
1. How ready is “EA” for MLB?
2. Will Houston have competition at weakside linebacker?
3. What will be better/worse/different without Cam?
POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH
Gaoteote vs. Scott and/or Tuliaupupu: Regardless of how you might feel about Houston’s play, expect him to be the primary WLB until Pendergast says otherwise. Gaoteote has been earmarked by the staff as the next MLB (and perhaps the program’s next great one), but he technically still needs to win that job. If he is who we think he is, the only competition left will be to spell the starters, unless one of the underclassmen pushes Houston for playing time.
BREAKDOWN
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news