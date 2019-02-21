Gaoteote vs. Scott and/or Tuliaupupu: Regardless of how you might feel about Houston’s play, expect him to be the primary WLB until Pendergast says otherwise. Gaoteote has been earmarked by the staff as the next MLB (and perhaps the program’s next great one), but he technically still needs to win that job. If he is who we think he is, the only competition left will be to spell the starters, unless one of the underclassmen pushes Houston for playing time.