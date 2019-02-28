In the days before spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with offensive linemen.

Returning: Clayton Bradley, RS Sr.; Jacob Daniel RS, Sr.; Frank Martin RS Jr.; Bernard Schirmer RS, Jr.; Austin Jackson, Jr.; Andrew Vorhees, Jr.; Jalen McKenzie RS So.; Brett Neilon RS So.; Alijah Vera-Tucker RS So.; Justin Dedich, RS Fr.; Liam Douglass, RS Fr.

1. What difference will reassigned OL coach Tim Drevno make over the course of a full year?

2. Who’s going to start at left guard, center and right tackle?

3. Will USC’s next star lineman please stand up?