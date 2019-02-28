Ticker
USC spring practice preview: Offensive linemen

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Maya • TrojanSports.com
@AdamJMaya
Editor

In the days before spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with offensive linemen.

ROSTER

Returning: Clayton Bradley, RS Sr.; Jacob Daniel RS, Sr.; Frank Martin RS Jr.; Bernard Schirmer RS, Jr.; Austin Jackson, Jr.; Andrew Vorhees, Jr.; Jalen McKenzie RS So.; Brett Neilon RS So.; Alijah Vera-Tucker RS So.; Justin Dedich, RS Fr.; Liam Douglass, RS Fr.

Lost: Chris Brown; Chuma Edoga; Toa Lobendahn

Added: Gino Quinones

Arriving in summer: Jason Rodriguez

KEY QUESTIONS

1. What difference will reassigned OL coach Tim Drevno make over the course of a full year?

2. Who’s going to start at left guard, center and right tackle?

3. Will USC’s next star lineman please stand up?

POSITION TO WATCH

Neilon vs. Dedich: There will be open competition at at least three spots. This is the one that intrigues me most right now because I think it’s probably the tightest, and it’s at a position that was such a sore spot last year. Neilon was ready to take on more than the one start he was given – perhaps only JT Daniels had more job security on offense than Lobendahn -- while Dedich redshirted because he wasn’t needed yet. But the staff has intimated he might have the higher ceiling. USC hasn’t featured a true center since Kris O’Dowd in 2010.

BREAKDOWN

