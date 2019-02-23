USC spring practice preview: Outside linebackers
In the days before spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with outside linebackers.
ROSTER
Returning: Christian Rector, RS Sr.; Jordan Iosefa, Sr.; Hunter Echols RS So.; Juliano Falaniko RS So.; Kana'i Mauga, So.; Abdul-Malik McClain, RS Fr.; Eli'jah Winston RS Fr.
Lost: Porter Gustin; Wole Betiku
Added: Stanley Ta'ufo'ou
Arriving in summer: Tuasivi Nomura
KEY QUESTIONS
1. Where will Rector play?
2. Is Iosefa playing his best position/is he the best option at strong-side?
3. Which of the underclassmen are ready for a larger role?
POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH
Rector and Iosefa vs. the group: If you're not totally convinced the two seniors are the best options at their respective positions, you're not alone. Iosefa is smart and versatile, but his skill set would seem to translate better inside. Rector, meanwhile, wasn't as effective in his second dalliance at Predator after beginning the season as a down lineman. There's good depth at these spots, so perhaps the starters shouldn't be every-down players.
BREAKDOWN
