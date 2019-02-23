In the days before spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with outside linebackers.

Returning: Christian Rector, RS Sr.; Jordan Iosefa, Sr.; Hunter Echols RS So.; Juliano Falaniko RS So.; Kana'i Mauga, So.; Abdul-Malik McClain, RS Fr.; Eli'jah Winston RS Fr.

1. Where will Rector play?

2. Is Iosefa playing his best position/is he the best option at strong-side?

3. Which of the underclassmen are ready for a larger role?