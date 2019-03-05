Daniels vs. Sears: This is a two-man race, if there is one. The Air Raid values mobility but ultimately necessitates being able to win from the pocket. This is where Daniels would seem to hold the biggest edge. What will become clear immediately is whether he already has a sizable lead. The proof will be in the first-team reps. All three QBs figure to get them, but if Sears doesn’t quickly separate himself from Fink, he’s not catching Daniels. Lost in the whirlwind of Daniels parachuting in last summer and winning the starting job was Sears showing marked improvement from spring. He was good in training camp; Daniels was simply better. And once the season started, there was no way the Helton-Martin-Ellis triumvirate was going to make a QB change. Now the decision is apparently all Graham Harrell’s. It gives everyone a chance at making another first impression at USC.