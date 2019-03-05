USC spring practice preview: Running backs
On the eve of spring practice, TrojanSports.com is previewing each USC position group. We continue with running backs.
ROSTER
Returning: Vavae Malepeai, RS Jr.; Stephen Carr, Jr.; Markese Stepp, RS Fr.
Lost: Aca’Cedric Ware
Added: N/A
Arriving in summer: Kenan Christon
KEY QUESTIONS
1. How much will USC run the ball?
2. Will wee see September 2017 Carr again?
3. Can USC get through the season with just four scholarship tailbacks?
POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH
Carr vs. Malepeai: These two figure to be vying for carries all season. Neither has the edge going into spring, but it was interesting to hear Graham Harrell discuss them in his introductory meeting with the media. He noted how Malepeai loves football and he appreciates his physical running style. With Carr, he said he wasn’t as familiar but heard he’s the home run hitter of the bunch. It’s true that he often looks for the big play, maybe to his detriment, but the explosiveness in his game has been missing since he suffered a foot injury five games into his freshman year. His future workload seems largely tied to his health, whereas Malepeai will play regardless. He might be the safer bet to start and yet I wouldn’t expect him to carry the ball more than 15 times on a regular basis. Carr, meanwhile, has to prove he’s right before assuming the lead role he was destined to have.
BREAKDOWN
