Krommenhoek vs. Wolfe: They don’t begin spring on equal footing. But Wolfe can catch him if he’s as good as advertised. USC has lost so many wideouts over the past two months, the tight ends almost assuredly will be counted on to fill a void through the air. Pass-catching is where Wolfe is believed to have elite potential. Participating in spring typically jumpstarts the process for a freshman. This one could push for immediate playing time depending on how he picks things up. The offense being new for everybody certainly works to his advantage. A new coordinator provides Krommenhoek the chance to show he’s more than an extra offensive lineman. Falo is the heavy favorite to start since he played the most last year, but his status is hardly cemented. In fact, the whole room should be looking to prove that tight end still holds a worthwhile place in USC’s offense, Air Raid or not.