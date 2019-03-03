USC spring practice preview: Wide receivers
In the days before spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with wide receivers.
ROSTER
Returning: Michael Pittman, Sr.; Tyler Vaughns, RS Jr.; Amon-Ra-St. Brown, So.; Devon Williams, So.
Lost: Randal Grimes; Keyshawn Young; Trevon Sidney; Josh Imatorbhebhe; Velus Jones; Bru McCoy
Added: John Jackson
Arriving in summer: Kyle Ford; Drake London; Munir McClain
KEY QUESTIONS
1. How many receivers will USC roll out regularly in the Air Raid?
2. Will a go-to receiver emerge?
3. How will the room respond to losing six receivers in one offseason?
POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH
Vaughns vs. Williams: Given how many tight ends are on the roster, and how few receivers, USC's base personnel will likely feature three wideouts. Vaughns went into last season thought to be the team’s top option. That didn’t materialize, however, as he had just one more reception and 135 fewer yards than in his breakout 2017 campaign. He even briefly lost his starting job, though he finished the year tied for the team lead in TD catches (6). Williams enters spring as a heavy underdog to win a starting job. He was the Trojans’ best receiver in their win versus Oregon State, hauling in three balls for 77 yards, including a 41-yard TD. Of course, it was the only game in which he got significant run. Like Jack Sears, his performance left you curious and encouraged.
BREAKDOWN
