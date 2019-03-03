In the days before spring practice begins on March 5, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We continue with wide receivers.

ROSTER

Returning: Michael Pittman, Sr.; Tyler Vaughns, RS Jr.; Amon-Ra-St. Brown, So.; Devon Williams, So. Lost: Randal Grimes; Keyshawn Young; Trevon Sidney; Josh Imatorbhebhe; Velus Jones; Bru McCoy Added: John Jackson Arriving in summer: Kyle Ford; Drake London; Munir McClain

KEY QUESTIONS

1. How many receivers will USC roll out regularly in the Air Raid? 2. Will a go-to receiver emerge? 3. How will the room respond to losing six receivers in one offseason?

POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH