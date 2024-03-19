Advertisement
USC spring roster notes: Lincoln Riley touts weight gains along D-line

Bear Alexander.
Bear Alexander. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

On the eve of its first spring practice, USC released its official spring roster late Monday night, revealing jersey numbers for the newcomers, a bunch of number changes for returning players and the weight gains from the offseason strength and conditioning program.

Head coach Lincoln Riley appeared on Trojans Live on Monday night and touted the success of the offseason strength program, specifically along the defensive line.

"Our defensive line is up 340 pounds from where they started in January -- just one position group," Riley said. "It's fun to just kind of see that. Each group had their own goals, but we've hit some of the marks we set for our guys."

We break it all down here, including roster notes.

New numbers/changed numbers

0 -- S Akili Arnold

0 -- RB Quinten Joyner (changed from 21)

1 -- CB Jaylin Smith (changed from 19)

2 -- DL Isaiah Raikes

2 -- WR Duce Robinson (changed from 19)

4 -- RB Woody Marks

4 -- LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

6 -- WR Makai Lemon (changed from 21)

7 -- S Kamari Ramsey

8 -- WR Ja'Kobi Lane (changed from 89)

14 -- QB Jayden Maiava

15 -- WR Jaden Richardson

16 -- P Eddie Czaplicki (changed from 37)

17 -- CB DeCarlos Nicholson

18 -- TE Joey Olsen

19 -- CB John Humphrey

19 -- WR Xavier Jordan

21 -- RB Bryan Jackson

21 -- LB Desman Stephens II

22 -- RB A'Marion Peterson (changed from 27)

24 -- TE Carson Tabaracci (changed from 84)

25 -- CB Marcelles Williams

26 -- LB Elijah Newby

28 -- S Jarvis Boatwright

30 -- S Marquis Gallegos

31 -- LS Hank Pepper

37 -- DE Lorenzo Cowan

49 -- DE Kameryn Fountain

58 -- OL Kalolo Ta'aga

71 -- OL Jason Zandamela

74 -- OL Justin Tauanuu

97 -- DE Jide Abasiri

98 -- DE Devan Thompkins (changed from 37)

99 -- DL Nate Clifton

Newcomers' height/weight

S Akili Arnold, 6-0, 200

DL Isaiah Raikes, 6-1, 313

RB Woody Marks, 5-10, 208

LB Easton Mascarena-Arnold, 6-0, 231

S Kamari Ramsey, 6-0, 204

QB Jayden Maiava, 6-4, 219

WR Jaden Richardson, 6-1, 210

CB DeCarlos Nicholson, 6-3, 195

TE Joey Olsen, 6-5, 248

LB Desman Stephens II, 6-3, 233

RB Bryan Jackson, 6-0, 228

WR Xavier Jordan, 5-11, 170

CB John Humphrey, 6-2, 196

CB Marcelles Williams, 5-10, 182

LB Elijah Newby, 6-3, 210

S Jarvis Boatwright, 6-1, 190

CB Marquis Gallegos, 6-1, 181

LS Hank Pepper, 6-1, 204

DE Lorenzo Cowan, 6-3, 230

DE Kameryn Fountain, 6-6, 256

OL Kalolo Ta'aga, 6-7, 293

OL Jason Zandamela, 6-3, 306

OL Justin Tauanuu, 6-6, 305

DE Jide Abasiri, 6-5, 291

DL Nate Clifton, 6-4, 289

Weight change from fall

DE Devan Thompkins, up 20 pounds to 275

DL Elijah Hughes, up 15 pounds to 285

DE Sam Greene, up 15 pounds to 250

TE Kade Eldridge, up 15 pounds to 250

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, up 15 pounds to 195

OL Tobias Raymond, up 14 pounds to 314

DL Bear Alexander, up 13 pounds to 313

RB Quinten Joyner, up 11 pounds to 216

DE Anthony Lucas, up 10 pounds to 275

CB Jaylin Smith, up 10 pounds to 190

OL Alanni Noa, up 8 pounds to 333

CB Maliki Crawford, up 8 pounds to 183

OL Elijah Paige, up 6 pounds to 316

OL Kilian O'Connor, up 6 pounds to 291

OL Emmanuel Pregnon, up 5 pounds to 320

OL Jonah Monheim, up 5 pounds to 305

OL Cooper Lovelace, up 5 pounds to 305

DE Jamil Muhammad, up 5 pounds to 255

DE Braylan Shelby, up 5 pounds to 250

RB A'Marion Peterson, up 5 pounds to 220

S Anthony Beavers, up 5 pounds to 215

QB Miller Moss, up 5 pounds to 205

K Denis Lynch, down 6 pounds to 184

TE Carson Tabaracci, down 8 pounds to 222

QB Jake Jensen, down 8 pounds to 212

DE DJ Peevy, down 9 pounds to 256

DL Kobe Pepe, down 10 pounds to 310

WR Duce Robinson, down 10 pounds to 215

OL Amos Talalele, down 18 pounds to 337

DE Solomon Tuliaupupu, down 23 pounds to 247

Other roster notes

-As reported here, Luke Huard has moved from Inside WRs coach to QB coach. Dennis Simmons is now the sole WRs coach.

-CB Ceyair Wright is officially off the roster, as expected

-Taylor Mays remains on staff.

Here is the full support staff:

Grayson Reed -- Offensive Graduate Assistant

Spencer Jones -- Offensive Graduate Assistant

Bookie Radley-Hiles -- Defensive Graduate Assistant

Bryson Allen-Williams -- Defensive Graduate Assistant

Ryan Dougherty -- Senior Special Teams Analyst

Zach Crabtree -- Offensive Analyst

Taylor Mays -- Defensive Analyst

Skyler Jones -- Defensive Analyst

