USC spring roster notes: Lincoln Riley touts weight gains along D-line
On the eve of its first spring practice, USC released its official spring roster late Monday night, revealing jersey numbers for the newcomers, a bunch of number changes for returning players and the weight gains from the offseason strength and conditioning program.
Head coach Lincoln Riley appeared on Trojans Live on Monday night and touted the success of the offseason strength program, specifically along the defensive line.
"Our defensive line is up 340 pounds from where they started in January -- just one position group," Riley said. "It's fun to just kind of see that. Each group had their own goals, but we've hit some of the marks we set for our guys."
We break it all down here, including roster notes.
New numbers/changed numbers
0 -- S Akili Arnold
0 -- RB Quinten Joyner (changed from 21)
1 -- CB Jaylin Smith (changed from 19)
2 -- DL Isaiah Raikes
2 -- WR Duce Robinson (changed from 19)
4 -- RB Woody Marks
4 -- LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
6 -- WR Makai Lemon (changed from 21)
7 -- S Kamari Ramsey
8 -- WR Ja'Kobi Lane (changed from 89)
14 -- QB Jayden Maiava
15 -- WR Jaden Richardson
16 -- P Eddie Czaplicki (changed from 37)
17 -- CB DeCarlos Nicholson
18 -- TE Joey Olsen
19 -- CB John Humphrey
19 -- WR Xavier Jordan
21 -- RB Bryan Jackson
21 -- LB Desman Stephens II
22 -- RB A'Marion Peterson (changed from 27)
24 -- TE Carson Tabaracci (changed from 84)
25 -- CB Marcelles Williams
26 -- LB Elijah Newby
28 -- S Jarvis Boatwright
30 -- S Marquis Gallegos
31 -- LS Hank Pepper
37 -- DE Lorenzo Cowan
49 -- DE Kameryn Fountain
58 -- OL Kalolo Ta'aga
71 -- OL Jason Zandamela
74 -- OL Justin Tauanuu
97 -- DE Jide Abasiri
98 -- DE Devan Thompkins (changed from 37)
99 -- DL Nate Clifton
Newcomers' height/weight
S Akili Arnold, 6-0, 200
DL Isaiah Raikes, 6-1, 313
RB Woody Marks, 5-10, 208
LB Easton Mascarena-Arnold, 6-0, 231
S Kamari Ramsey, 6-0, 204
QB Jayden Maiava, 6-4, 219
WR Jaden Richardson, 6-1, 210
CB DeCarlos Nicholson, 6-3, 195
TE Joey Olsen, 6-5, 248
LB Desman Stephens II, 6-3, 233
RB Bryan Jackson, 6-0, 228
WR Xavier Jordan, 5-11, 170
CB John Humphrey, 6-2, 196
CB Marcelles Williams, 5-10, 182
LB Elijah Newby, 6-3, 210
S Jarvis Boatwright, 6-1, 190
CB Marquis Gallegos, 6-1, 181
LS Hank Pepper, 6-1, 204
DE Lorenzo Cowan, 6-3, 230
DE Kameryn Fountain, 6-6, 256
OL Kalolo Ta'aga, 6-7, 293
OL Jason Zandamela, 6-3, 306
OL Justin Tauanuu, 6-6, 305
DE Jide Abasiri, 6-5, 291
DL Nate Clifton, 6-4, 289
Weight change from fall
DE Devan Thompkins, up 20 pounds to 275
DL Elijah Hughes, up 15 pounds to 285
DE Sam Greene, up 15 pounds to 250
TE Kade Eldridge, up 15 pounds to 250
WR Ja'Kobi Lane, up 15 pounds to 195
OL Tobias Raymond, up 14 pounds to 314
DL Bear Alexander, up 13 pounds to 313
RB Quinten Joyner, up 11 pounds to 216
DE Anthony Lucas, up 10 pounds to 275
CB Jaylin Smith, up 10 pounds to 190
OL Alanni Noa, up 8 pounds to 333
CB Maliki Crawford, up 8 pounds to 183
OL Elijah Paige, up 6 pounds to 316
OL Kilian O'Connor, up 6 pounds to 291
OL Emmanuel Pregnon, up 5 pounds to 320
OL Jonah Monheim, up 5 pounds to 305
OL Cooper Lovelace, up 5 pounds to 305
DE Jamil Muhammad, up 5 pounds to 255
DE Braylan Shelby, up 5 pounds to 250
RB A'Marion Peterson, up 5 pounds to 220
S Anthony Beavers, up 5 pounds to 215
QB Miller Moss, up 5 pounds to 205
K Denis Lynch, down 6 pounds to 184
TE Carson Tabaracci, down 8 pounds to 222
QB Jake Jensen, down 8 pounds to 212
DE DJ Peevy, down 9 pounds to 256
DL Kobe Pepe, down 10 pounds to 310
WR Duce Robinson, down 10 pounds to 215
OL Amos Talalele, down 18 pounds to 337
DE Solomon Tuliaupupu, down 23 pounds to 247
Other roster notes
-As reported here, Luke Huard has moved from Inside WRs coach to QB coach. Dennis Simmons is now the sole WRs coach.
-CB Ceyair Wright is officially off the roster, as expected
-Taylor Mays remains on staff.
Here is the full support staff:
Grayson Reed -- Offensive Graduate Assistant
Spencer Jones -- Offensive Graduate Assistant
Bookie Radley-Hiles -- Defensive Graduate Assistant
Bryson Allen-Williams -- Defensive Graduate Assistant
Ryan Dougherty -- Senior Special Teams Analyst
Zach Crabtree -- Offensive Analyst
Taylor Mays -- Defensive Analyst
Skyler Jones -- Defensive Analyst