On the eve of its first spring practice, USC released its official spring roster late Monday night, revealing jersey numbers for the newcomers, a bunch of number changes for returning players and the weight gains from the offseason strength and conditioning program.

Head coach Lincoln Riley appeared on Trojans Live on Monday night and touted the success of the offseason strength program, specifically along the defensive line.

"Our defensive line is up 340 pounds from where they started in January -- just one position group," Riley said. "It's fun to just kind of see that. Each group had their own goals, but we've hit some of the marks we set for our guys."

We break it all down here, including roster notes.