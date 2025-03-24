USC star JuJu Watkins sustains season-ending injury in NCAA tournament

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Images)

It was absolutely the worst turn of events for the USC women's basketball Monday as star JuJu Watkins had to be carried off the court in the first quarter of the Trojans' NCAA tournament game after clutching her right knee in pain from what appeared to be a non-contact injury. The team tweeted after the game that Watkins' injury is season-ending and that she will undergo surgery.

USC had plenty of other firepower Monday night in its second-round matchup with No. 9-seed Mississippi State, rolling to a 96-59 win led by Kiki Iriafen's 36 points and deep supporting cast that showed this team is loaded with talent up and down the roster. But Watkins is one of the true superstars in women's basketball, a first-team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a do-everything force for the Trojans who averages 24.6 points and 7 rebounds, leads the team with 111 assists and 72 steals and ranks second with 58 blocks. "I'm feeling a lot of emotions," coach Lindsay Gottlieb said afterward. "Obviously, but the biggest one is pride. What a performance by this group. ...You never want anyone to go down, especially someone like JuJu that we all lean on in so many ways, but this team rallied. They rallied for her, they rallied for each other. Our fans had our back. I'm just really proud, and I think we showed what kind of team we are."