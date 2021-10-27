USC star WR Drake London says he would '100 percent' play in a bowl game
USC wide receiver Drake London has so significantly boosted his NFL draft stock already this season, that he surely won't need the spotlight of a potential mid-tier bowl game to help his cause.
In a time when top draft prospects skip far more substantial bowl games, London made quite the statement Tuesday when he said he would "100 percent" play if the Trojans were eligible for and accepted a bowl game invitation.
"One-hundred percent," he said. "I feel like that's just our role as upperclassmen to guide them and lead them for the benefit of the program. So 100-percent."
The Trojans can only hope that their young players are looking to London as an example to follow.
The junior receiver should be the leading favorite for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top pass-catcher in college football and won only once prior by a USC player (Marqise Lee in 2012.)
After his latest incredible yet now customary performance Saturday in USC's 31-16 loss to Notre Dame -- 15 catches for 171 yards -- London continues to lead all Power-5 players in receiving yards (1,003), receiving yards per game (143.3), receptions (79) and receptions per game (11.3).
(The only FBS player ahead of him is Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns, who has 83 catches for 1,077 yards).
According to research by On3.com's Matt Zenitz, London is on a truly historic pace.
He also continues to chase USC history, for that matter.
At his current pace, London would finish with 135 receptions and 1,719 receiving yards over a 12-game season. If the Trojans (3-4) were to play in a bowl game -- they need to go 3-2 the rest of the way just to be eligible -- London's pace over 13 games would equal 146 catches and 1,862 yards.
That puts him on pace to challenge both of Lee's USC single-season records, which he set in 2012 with 118 receptions and 1,721 receiving yards over 13 games.
"I'm not too worried about my individual stats at the moment right now. The ultimate goal is to get Ws right now, that's all that matters," London said Tuesday. "You can have all the stats in the world but it really don't mean nothing if you don't get the win."