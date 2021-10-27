USC star WR Drake London says he would '100 percent' play in a bowl game

USC wide receiver Drake London has so significantly boosted his NFL draft stock already this season, that he surely won't need the spotlight of a potential mid-tier bowl game to help his cause.

In a time when top draft prospects skip far more substantial bowl games, London made quite the statement Tuesday when he said he would "100 percent" play if the Trojans were eligible for and accepted a bowl game invitation.

"One-hundred percent," he said. "I feel like that's just our role as upperclassmen to guide them and lead them for the benefit of the program. So 100-percent."

The Trojans can only hope that their young players are looking to London as an example to follow.

The junior receiver should be the leading favorite for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top pass-catcher in college football and won only once prior by a USC player (Marqise Lee in 2012.)

After his latest incredible yet now customary performance Saturday in USC's 31-16 loss to Notre Dame -- 15 catches for 171 yards -- London continues to lead all Power-5 players in receiving yards (1,003), receiving yards per game (143.3), receptions (79) and receptions per game (11.3).

(The only FBS player ahead of him is Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns, who has 83 catches for 1,077 yards).

According to research by On3.com's Matt Zenitz, London is on a truly historic pace.