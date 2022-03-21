USC starting over in the secondary with key position battles this spring
There's nothing more compelling during spring practice than a good position battle -- or, for that matter, five concurrent position battles, as will be the situation for the USC secondary over the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news