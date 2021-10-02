USC takes advantage of get-right game against reeling Colorado with big win

BOULDER, Colo. -- The last few weeks have been a yo-yo of reactions -- or overreactions -- regarding this USC football team and it's ever-erratic season.

The Trojans were back two weeks ago against Washington State, inspired by interim head coach Donte Williams as they reeled off 45 unanswered points on the road in a dominant, resurgent win just five days after Clay Helton was fired.

All was lost again, though, last week when Williams ran out of magic and watched USC get run over, through and around by Oregon State in a lopsided loss at home.

And then Saturday ...

No, we're not going to read too deeply into this one. Not this time.

USC did what it was supposed to do, what most teams will do against Colorado this season, mostly shutting down a one-dimensional offense and finding some fresh offensive momentum of its own in a get-right 37-14 win over the Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

WATCH: Postgame interviews with USC coaches and players after the win at Colorado

This 1-4 Colorado team had already gone 22 straight series without a score earlier this season and came into the day ranked 128th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense. The defense hadn't been anything exceptional either.

Then again, the Trojans (3-2) entered the day with no momentum of their own, so this was useful. It was encouraging and confidence-building and all those good things.

It just wasn't anything we can read too deeply into in the broad scope of the remainder of the season.

Colorado had already been shutout 30-0 by Minnesota and lost 35-13 at Arizona State. Its only win came against FCS-level Northern Colorado. This is how a lot of games will go for the Buffaloes against more talented teams.

USC may be a flawed team, but it's still a talented enough one at a lot of positions, as it showed Saturday.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 19 of 29 passes for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns, Drake London tallied 9 catches for 130 yards and a TD, and Keontay Ingram rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Drake Jackson led the charge with 2 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, while Jacob Lichtenstein added 2 sacks, Tuli Tuipulotu notched 1, and Joshua Jackson Jr. corralled an interception.

After giving up 535 yards (322 rushing) in that 45-27 loss at home to Oregon State last week, most every Trojan had reason to feel much better this time out.

USC outgained Colorado 325-88 in the first half while effectively taking the suspense out of this one early, and the Trojans piled up 494 yards for the game (218 rushing) to the Buffaloes' 242.

It started, as any discussion about these Trojans should, with London flexing for the Biletnikoff Award committee early on.

He had 7 catches for 109 yards in the first half alone, and 3 of those receptions, 59 yards and his TD came on one incredible drive in the first quarter.

On USC's third possession, London got the Trojans moving with a 29-yard reception down the right side to the Colorado 35-yard line. He didn't have much separation on the play, but he never really needs any, as he freed himself just before the ball arrived and easily hauled in the big strike.

Three plays later, Slovis tried the left side with a jump ball for his favorite target. This time, London simply went up and over the defender to haul in a 28-yard catch down to the 1.

And then two plays later, London made his shortest reception the most impressive of all. Tightly covered again, it didn't matter as Slovis fired a back-shoulder pass to the front left corner of the end zone and London needed only one hand to pull it in despite being screened by the defensive back.

That put USC up 10-0 and the Trojans rolled from there.

On the next drive, freshman tight end Michael Trigg delivered his best London impression, going up over an overmatched defender to pull in the catch and race the rest of the day to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown -- his biggest play yet as a Trojan.

A 44-yard Parker Lewis field goal -- his second of three on the day -- made it 20-0 midway through the second quarter.

Colorado's first score -- an eventual 1-yard Deion Smith touchdown run -- came after an Ingram fumble gave the Buffaloes possession just inside USC's side of the field, but the game never got close again.

Tuipulotu sacked Colorado QB Brendon Lewis from behind and forced a fumble on the opening series of the second half, and Jackson recovered it for USC, which ultimately settled for a 49-yard Lewis field goal.

The Buffaloes were then stuffed on fourth-and-2 by a nice tackle from De'jon Benton, two plays later Ingram reeled off a 53-yard run and Vavae Malepeai soon punched it in for a 2-yard TD and 30-7 lead.

USC did later have a defensive lapse when linebacker Raymond Scott left tight end Brady Russell unattended and wide open for a 65-yard reception -- Colorado's longest play of the season. The Buffaloes capitalized with a 7-yard TD pass from Lewis to Chase Penry late in the third quarter, but that's all they'd get the rest of the way.

Slovis tacked on another TD on a 15-yard pass to Gary Bryant Jr. early in the fourth quarter.

Check back for a full story and postgame quotes.

