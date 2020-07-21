TrojanSports - USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe enters NCAA transfer portal

It looks like tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe's anticipated return to the USC football program has been short-lived.

Imatorbhebhe, who hadn't played for the Trojans since 2017 and wasn't on the roster last year, formally returned to the program in January, and there was considerable optimism within the program that he could be an impact contributor in his final season of eligibility.

Instead, he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.