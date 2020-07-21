TrojanSports - USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe enters NCAA transfer portal

USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe enters NCAA transfer portal
It looks like tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe's anticipated return to the USC football program has been short-lived.
Imatorbhebhe, who hadn't played for the Trojans since 2017 and wasn't on the roster last year, formally returned to the program in January, and there was considerable optimism within the program that he could be an impact contributor in his final season of eligibility.
Instead, he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
2015 3-star Daniel Imatorbhebhe has entered the portal as a grad transfer. He signed with #Gators but quickly transferred to #FightOn where he totaled 25 rec for 394 yds and 4 TD while dealing with numerous injuries @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @USC_Rivals https://t.co/wO17F3rWUF— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) July 21, 2020
Imatorbhebhe joined USC in the fall of 2015 as a transfer from Florida. He had 17 catches for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns over 13 games in 2016, and 8 catches for 144 yards in 9 games in 2017.
He missed 2018 spring practice with a hip injury and all of 2018 with an upper leg muscle injury.
Imatorbhebhe wasn't on the field for the Trojans at all in 2019 as head coach Clay Helton announced in the summer Imatorbhebhe would be focusing on academics. He received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA to be able to play this season.
And unless he returns from the portal that will now happen elsewhere.
USC is fine on its tight end depth nonetheless, with seniors Erik Krommenkoek (11 catches for 122 yards in 2019) and Josh Falo (4 catches for 23 yards and 1 TD) returning along with redshirt freshmen Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae.
THANK YOU!!@_bhex2— Barstool SC (@BarstoolSC) July 21, 2020
Best of luck going forward✌️✌️#FTFO pic.twitter.com/YQGodPR46W