After being limited by a shoulder injury the previous week, USC tight end Josh Falo shed the yellow non-contact jersey for the final week of spring practice and has delivered a further reminder that he could be in for a true breakout in 2019.

It's not so much that there's a heightened emphasis on specifically involving the tight ends in Graham Harrell's version of the Air Raid offense as there is an emphasis on simply spreading the ball around and finding the playmaker with the best chance to do something after the catch.

Falo, an athletic 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior, is a prototypical mismatch for defenses, and if fully unleashed this fall he should have no trouble topping the 14 career catches he compiled over the last two seasons combined.

"It's not really on the offense. I feel it's on me to get myself out there and have a breakout season, but I feel with Coach Harrell's offense, I feel I can -- no doubt," Falo said.

Quarterback JT Daniels more or less echoed those sentiments.

"The good thing about it is, especially with a guy like Josh who's so versatile, is we could plug Josh in anywhere we want. That's a 6-6, really fast, really smooth route runner kind of guy," Daniels said. "But for the tight ends in general, they've only got a few routes but they run them so well and they get so crisp at it, and the offense really allows you to just take advantage of a bigger body."

