The Holiday Bowl in December was a springboard for a lot of the USC players who would be returning for 2024, and that's what tight end Lake McRee expected it to be for himself as well.

And then he felt the pop.

It was about a week or so before the bowl game, and McRee had just worked his way back from a minor injury sustained in the regular-season finale vs. UCLA.

"That was my first practice back, I was having a good practice, caught a couple balls, felt like I was going to have a real big game in the bowl game so I was excited about that," McRee said, reflecting back. "I caught a ball, I tried to juke and felt a small pop, but I didn't think it was anything crazy -- stayed up, didn't hit the ground, stayed in on the next play and ran a route. And then my coach looked at me like, 'You looked a little funny running around. You should go see the trainer.' I'm like, 'I think I'm fine. I just ran a route on it -- if it was anything serious ...'"

A MRI would reveal a torn right ACL.

"I was devastated, for sure," McRee said.

Incredibly, though, the redshirt junior tight end was cleared before the start of fall camp and is a full participant at practices just eight months later and setting his sights on what he hopes will be a career-best season.

"I think going into my fourth season, which is crazy to say, I feel like this could be a year I have a big year," he said. "Coming in with a quarterback I came in with, have a lot of chemistry with, I know he trusts me, I trust him. So when you have that, as you saw my freshman year with Jaxson [Dart], that can translate a lot. Even though a lot of people might not think it, I know this year can be real big for me."

McRee had a career-best 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown last season, and with Miller Moss taking over at quarterback, it's certainly possible the tight ends see an uptick in targets in an offense that could rely more on efficiency, timing and getting the ball out of the QB's hands quicker this season.

McRee is also the only experienced tight end on the roster, while redshirt freshman Kade Eldridge looks to be emerging as a clear No. 2 option while true freshmen Joey Olsen, Walker Lyons and Walter Matthews are still learning the offense and adjusting to college football.

"He's been great. He was ahead of schedule coming back to get right there and get healthy. A lot of work put in in the offseason, so super proud of him for that. He's been great during camp," tight ends coach Zach Hanson said. "Nothing major has come up so far. Just trying to be smart with him and make sure that he gets through camp healthy and he can play Game 1, but I know he's excited for that as well and looking to have a really big year."

This was McRee's second torn ACL as he had surgery on the left one back in high school.

That past experience with the injury helped him this time, he said.

"I was very familiar with what the process was going to look like. Worked really hard in rehab multiple times a day, every day. On the traditional timeline, it is quick, but I feel as good as I ever have," he said.

"... I have to wear a knee brace, but it doesn't feel like I need it -- it's more of a precautionary thing."