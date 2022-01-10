USC TE Michael Trigg says he's entering the transfer portal

The turnstile that is USC's football roster right now has been especially active Monday, as tight end Michael Trigg announced he is entering the transfer portal, about an hour after quarterback Jaxson Dart hit the portal.

Those two looked to be a highly-productive tandem moving into the future after flashing as freshmen in 2021. Now both are looking for another school.

Trigg had just 7 catches for 109 yards and a TD, but he was just starting to breakout when he sustained a season-ending knee injury vs. Utah on Oct. 9. He had tallied 3 catches for 44 yards vs. Oregon State and 2 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown vs. Colorado in the previous games, as his comfort level in the offense grew. His knee injury did not require surgery but he was never cleared to return to action the rest of the season.

Trigg was the No. 3-ranked TE and No. 71 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, out of Tampa, Fla.

At one point, his half-brother Mykel Williams, a five-star 2022 defensive end from Columbus, Ga., was committed to join him at USC, but he ultimately signed with Georgia.

Given that Trigg came across the country for college in part because of the comfort level he built with USC's former coaching staff, and that structure is no longer in place, the news is not totally shocking.

But it's certainly a big loss for the Trojans.

**We have more insight on our Trojan Talk board as to why Trigg decided to enter the transfer portal**