PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

USC teammates react to fourth-quarter TD run from QB Miller Moss

Staff
TrojanSports

In the fourth quarter Saturday, with around 8 and a half minutes on the clock, USC quarterback Miller Moss did something you don't expect from Miller Moss. The Trojans' offensive leader pulled the ball on an option play and jetted for the end zone with USC up just three points on Wisconsin.

The end result of the fourth-and-1 play was a touchdown that featured Moss completely faking out a Badgers defender before diving into the end zone for a score. A low tackle from Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman sent Moss to his back, but the play helped the Trojans extend their lead and eventually secure a come-from-behind victory.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUxMRVIhISEhPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD QlNTcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DMEdTWDhrYVo1 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQzBHU1g4a2FaNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBV U0MgRm9vdGJhbGwg4pyM77iPIChAdXNjZmIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmIvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxNTg0NjIxNTM3NjUwODM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Moss' heroics certainly grabbed the attention of his teammates, who are not used to seeing their quarterback display that type of athleticism.

"I was like, 'Damn, that's wild.' I knew he had it in him, but not like that -- that was crazy." Running back Woody Marks said. "He's a very tough person. I think every time he gets knocked down he always gets back up no matter what. I think that's the mentality you have to have. He's the leader of this team."

The 7-yard touchdown capped a 5-carry, 17-yard performance for Moss who has just 13 rush attempts this season.

"Man, that was super cool," said USC receiver Duce Robinson, who caught the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Moss in the third quarter. "Obviously you know how good of an athlete Miller is, but honestly I didn't even know he had that in the bag. It was a super gutsy play, super gutsy performance."

Moss appeared to be shaken up on the play, but he confirmed that he is fine only was being checked on by the medical staff as a precaution.

Other comments about Moss' fourth-quarter rushing touchdown

• "He had some tough plays. The one thing we say in that room and always have is show me a tough team and I'll show you a tough quarterback, show me a soft team and Ill show you a soft quarterback. You've got to have it. But it's not just quarterback -- it's all over the field. You got to have that. ... as Miller said, its not 100 percent designed that way. There's always -- not always, but in some parts of our offense, there's that option. Miller saw it, was aggressive and made a great play." – USC head coach Lincoln Riley

• "You just felt like they were crashing pretty hard. In those situations, sometimes guys will be more aggressive than they are in regular plays, situations. So just saw the guy crash and thought I could one, and I was able to get a little bit more." – Miller Moss on his touchdown run

• "He's a dawg and played like it." – USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane on Miller Moss touchdown

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxpdHRsZSByYXp6bGUgZGF6emxlIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VTQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1VTQzwvYT4gUUIgTWlsbGVyIE1vc3MgdG8g aGVscCB0aGUgVHJvamFucyBleHRlbmQgdGhlaXIgbGVhZCBpbiB0aGUgZm91 cnRoIHF1YXJ0ZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0YzZGxPMnJVWm0i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GM2RsTzJyVVptPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRy b2phblNwb3J0cy5jb20gKEBVU0NfUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VTQ19SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxNTc1OTUxNTMz Nzk4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VzYy5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdXNjLXRlYW1tYXRlcy1yZWFjdC10by1mb3VydGgtcXVhcnRlci10ZC1y dW4tZnJvbS1xYi1taWxsZXItbW9zcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdXNjLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGdXNjLXRlYW1tYXRlcy1yZWFjdC10by1mb3VydGgtcXVhcnRlci10 ZC1ydW4tZnJvbS1xYi1taWxsZXItbW9zcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYyJmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==