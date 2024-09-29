TrojanSports

In the fourth quarter Saturday, with around 8 and a half minutes on the clock, USC quarterback Miller Moss did something you don't expect from Miller Moss. The Trojans' offensive leader pulled the ball on an option play and jetted for the end zone with USC up just three points on Wisconsin. The end result of the fourth-and-1 play was a touchdown that featured Moss completely faking out a Badgers defender before diving into the end zone for a score. A low tackle from Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman sent Moss to his back, but the play helped the Trojans extend their lead and eventually secure a come-from-behind victory.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUxMRVIhISEhPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD QlNTcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DMEdTWDhrYVo1 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQzBHU1g4a2FaNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBV U0MgRm9vdGJhbGwg4pyM77iPIChAdXNjZmIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmIvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxNTg0NjIxNTM3NjUwODM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Moss' heroics certainly grabbed the attention of his teammates, who are not used to seeing their quarterback display that type of athleticism. "I was like, 'Damn, that's wild.' I knew he had it in him, but not like that -- that was crazy." Running back Woody Marks said. "He's a very tough person. I think every time he gets knocked down he always gets back up no matter what. I think that's the mentality you have to have. He's the leader of this team." The 7-yard touchdown capped a 5-carry, 17-yard performance for Moss who has just 13 rush attempts this season. "Man, that was super cool," said USC receiver Duce Robinson, who caught the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Moss in the third quarter. "Obviously you know how good of an athlete Miller is, but honestly I didn't even know he had that in the bag. It was a super gutsy play, super gutsy performance." Moss appeared to be shaken up on the play, but he confirmed that he is fine only was being checked on by the medical staff as a precaution.

Other comments about Moss' fourth-quarter rushing touchdown

• "He had some tough plays. The one thing we say in that room and always have is show me a tough team and I'll show you a tough quarterback, show me a soft team and Ill show you a soft quarterback. You've got to have it. But it's not just quarterback -- it's all over the field. You got to have that. ... as Miller said, its not 100 percent designed that way. There's always -- not always, but in some parts of our offense, there's that option. Miller saw it, was aggressive and made a great play." – USC head coach Lincoln Riley • "You just felt like they were crashing pretty hard. In those situations, sometimes guys will be more aggressive than they are in regular plays, situations. So just saw the guy crash and thought I could one, and I was able to get a little bit more." – Miller Moss on his touchdown run • "He's a dawg and played like it." – USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane on Miller Moss touchdown