The tight end picture changes greatly come summer when USC could be six-deep at the position if McRee is cleared for fall camp, as is hoped. Redshirt sophomore Carson Tabaracci is also currently out with injury, Hanson said.

"I think Kade Eldridge has made some really good jumps going from Year 1 to Year 2. It's obviously good to get a guy like Joey Olsen in here, a guy that played wide receiver. A lot of learning on the blocking side of things, but he's done some really good natural things out in space too," Hanson said. "Those two guys are really different -- Kade playing running back in high school and Joey playing receiver. Really, that's what this position is a lot of times -- it's finding those guys that are good athletes that show some traits you want and characteristics and trying to teach them how to do it all."

In the meantime, Hanson has been teaching the basics to redshirt freshman Kade Eldridge and true freshman Joey Olsen, who are both being converted to a true tight end role after playing different positions in high school.

USC tight ends coach Zach Hanson has one of the more challenging tasks on staff this spring, as his position group is without injured starter Lake McRee or the two four-star in freshmen who arrive this summer in Walter Matthews and Walker Lyons.

Zach Hanson transcript

​Who's impressed you the most this spring?

How does Joey Olsen have to show to earn a role?

"I think just a willingness to be able to stick his face in there a little bit. Coming from receiver, it's a little different when you're blocking a corner or you're blocking Anthony Lucas. You get a 6-fot-6, 250-pound D-end, he's got some good size to him too but it's just a whole different mentality. He's shown some flashes of it this spring, which has been good. Just the consistency level of it there and continuing to work on all the technique and fundamentals and blocking as well."

I didn't see Carson Tabaracci out there -- is he still in the mix and here?

"He is, he is. Carson is a little dinged up right now, but 100 percent, he's had a really good spring. Has gotten a lot better at a lot of things too, and has really taken some really big strides. So really like the improvement he's made throughout the spring."

What do you like from the two guys who arrive in the fall?

"Again, it's kind of a wait to be seen what they can really do. Obviously, Walter's going to be intriguing just because of how big he is. I mean, he's 6-7, 245-255. Tremendous athlete, he's got like a 40-inch vert and all those type of things, so seeing what he can do. With all the high school guys coming in now, we obviously recruited them for a reason and hopefully get to see some of the things that we saw on tape out here on the field."

​Is there anything different this year in how the TEs factor into the offense?

"Yeah, every year we kind of reevaluate where all the positions are at and what we're doing. That's one of the great things about Coach Riley -- he's an innovator. He's always got new ideas, but at the end of the day it comes down to what our guys can do and what we're comfortable with. This spring has been really good. We've tried some new concepts just like everybody does, and hang heavily on a lot of our old stuff too and just dress it up and do different things. So it's been a fun spring, excited to continue to finish this thing out and see which things stick."

With Walter Matthews and Walker Lyons coming in, do you feel it's going to be where you want it depth wise?

"Yeah, absolutely. We've always had really good kids here, and it's probably just a little bit different dynamic. We'll have a lot of youth, a lot of young guys. Look forward to getting Lake back here hopefully this summer and he'll add a lot of help to these young guys just showing them the way and showing them how to do some things. But really like all the young guys we have. They've shown a lot of good things already. We've got a lot of work left to do before season."

It seems like it's a tough position for young guys ...

"Each guy is different, each guy has a different set of skills. Each guy needs to work on different things a lot of times, so it's really trying to hit on all those different things in practice every day and really just trying to shape everybody each and every day. A lot of film work, but a lot of individual one-on-one time as well. I've got those guys sending me videos of practice and just asking questions, which is awesome. They want to learn. They're pretty excited about coming out and competing every day."

How has Lake McRee stayed locked in during the injury?

"Yeah, he's been awesome. In meetings, just continuing to just take notes. Sometimes veteran guys get lazy with that type of thing, but he's stayed really dialed in with that. His body is changing, he's taking advantage of this time to really get his upper body where he wants it to be. And obviously working everything the opposite knee that's healthy, working that leg out really hard and the obvious things. But I really told him coming into the spring, 'You need to help me coach. Help me coach these young guys. We've got a lot of new faces in here.' So he's really embraced that role. He's out here grabbing those guys when he sees something and working with them as well."