TrojanSports - USC to allow limited fans in Coliseum for spring game Saturday

USC's spring game Saturday in the Coliseum will be open to approximately 5,000 fans, the school announced Monday.

After family members and guests of USC players and coaches are allotted tickets, priority will be given to USC football donors and season ticket holders, who will receive an email from USC’s Ticket Office with information for obtaining tickets to the Spring Showcase.

Per state guidelines, attendance must be limited, all spectators must be California residents and seating will be confined to blocks of six or fewer seats with members of a single household or audience group (audience groups must be limited to a total of 6 persons made up of a maximum of three household units). All spectators will be required to attest that they reside in the state and that their pod is comprised only of members of a single household or audience group. All spectators will be required to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines, sit only in their assigned seats, and wear face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Despite the limitations, it's at least a step toward normalcy after USC has been unable to have fans -- even parents -- attend any home sporting event over the last year.

The Spring Showcase will kick off at 1 p.m. PT and will be televised live on Pac-12 Network. It will feature four 12-minute quarters of live contact, with the Trojan roster split into Cardinal and Gold squads.