News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 19:30:12 -0500') }} football Edit

USC unveils renovated, updated Coliseum

Dj28n4t5e8avhamiejwi
USC had a formal unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

USC hosted an elaborate ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the renovated and renamed United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, new USC President Carol Folt, athletic director Lynn Swann, head coach Clay Helton and others spoke before the attendees received a full tour of the new features.

The media was also given a tour of the $315 million project, which several speakers made the point to emphasize was funded by USC, United Airlines and private donors -- with no public dollars involved. The swanky Founders Club suites for instance came with a 20-year commitment and a total donation of $7.5-$10 million, senior associate athletic director Steve Lopes said.

The renovation included the installation of new seats (with cup holders) throughout the stadium, with increased legroom and additional aisles in spots. Seating capacity at the Coliseum is now 77,500, down from 92,348.

There is now stadium-wide Wi-Fi. The new seven-story Scholarship Club Tower on the south side includes the Founders Club suites, loge boxes, club seats, a new concourse with upgraded concession options, a new press box and the rooftop 1923 Club that offers a unique viewing experience with a 360-degree view of the area.

All in all, USC says the project involved 470 truckloads of new concrete and 4,618 gallons of paint as the historic 96-year-old venue was brought up to date.

Take a tour of the newly-renovated Coliseum

O1henscffk2hylxsvkao
The new seats bring a fresh shine to the bowl inside the Coliseum. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Infghlkyrc72oykxjlld
Citwr0hs0u9x4evooybl
H659hroztkgkfbhpbkb3
The entrance to the exclusive Founders Club, where suits were reserved for 20 years with donations between $7.5-$10 million. All but one of the available suites has bee sold. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Twk1frpb0koysve817ae
The view from the seats outside the Founders Club suites. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ofpinhcezcqivbzd4iec
Mural above the entrance to the Lou Galen Club Lounge honoring USC's great coaches. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Y10t0murjvcnkkxhe9uy
The Lou Galen Club Lounge. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
T1uww13i5jvpksj9bmk9
The Lou Galen Club Lounge leads into the loge seats, which can be reserved with or without a table. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Oyya1ipr6p4ysdvcornk
Ierls6x1ksklpvsx9pwm
The 1923 Club sits atop the newly-renovated Colisum and recognizes the year the stadium opened. It provides a 360-degree view of the area from up above. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Wykladfsmjaommtcjkvp
USC associate AD Jeff Fucci shows off the 1923 Club sign with a space identifying the USC campus. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Veze6ncvformhg00zzrx
The aerial view from the 1923 Club. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

Sights and sounds from the unveiling ceremony

Otld7eggioqo2qckcwdf
The USC marching band arrives to start the fesitivities Thursday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
A8rlshar7sg1v1kvhfuc
H7jclghnvggg0cpslcq0
USC football coach Clay Helton mingles with the guests before later speaking to the crowd gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
S1bzq4horyftgkuyun58
USC athletic director Lynn Swann looks on before the start of the ceremony Thursday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports)
L97qzr2ru68jng2gzgec
Clay Helton and his wife Angela look on during the ceremony. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Kfgq0zo2zbf3o49ntcri
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and USC President Carol Folt applaud during the Coliseum unveiling ceremony. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Jqom5q3qi10n5zigaps0
Spdaktvqdowlynqv9izq
New USC President Carol Folt addresses the crowd. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Hjmwwfef1vw9gqrlnfpf
Nlkskakx9eoczkub8kqi
V8lezrrscnw8rnfy1k4i
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaking before the official ribbon-cutting at the unveiling of the renovated Coliseum. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ovyx7lq8x6tz2bymhyss
Apcno1j54uvupohosbal
Fqssuefyqjbowmswhgqd
USC football coach Clay Helton, second row left, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, front right. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Z7huvtzwoui9mtl1p7k5
USC athletic director Lynn Swann takes his turn addressing the crowd Thursday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ufm2elard9bghdi9ewni
Fix0p5ug7ceb54q5hrtg
Avht2er42xzvcfmqul3i
USC football coach Clay Helton shares his appreciation for the renovations to the Trojans' home stadium. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Tlsrnuycznuo5cuhyk6m
U8ip7wgfbethy7qxmbm2
Clay Helton, left, Eric Garcetti, third from right, and others after the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Oktu0iwvsop7a98bwjt7
The new official name is United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

WANT TO READ MORE GREAT CONTENT? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL PRESEASON DEAL TO UNLOCK PREMIUM ACCESS:

Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!

New users start here (use promo code Adidas):

https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Registered accounts sign in and start here:

https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.

Kd1vx9m8wltiw2wfjy7l
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}