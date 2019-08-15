USC hosted an elaborate ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the renovated and renamed United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, new USC President Carol Folt, athletic director Lynn Swann, head coach Clay Helton and others spoke before the attendees received a full tour of the new features.

The media was also given a tour of the $315 million project, which several speakers made the point to emphasize was funded by USC, United Airlines and private donors -- with no public dollars involved. The swanky Founders Club suites for instance came with a 20-year commitment and a total donation of $7.5-$10 million, senior associate athletic director Steve Lopes said.

The renovation included the installation of new seats (with cup holders) throughout the stadium, with increased legroom and additional aisles in spots. Seating capacity at the Coliseum is now 77,500, down from 92,348.

There is now stadium-wide Wi-Fi. The new seven-story Scholarship Club Tower on the south side includes the Founders Club suites, loge boxes, club seats, a new concourse with upgraded concession options, a new press box and the rooftop 1923 Club that offers a unique viewing experience with a 360-degree view of the area.

All in all, USC says the project involved 470 truckloads of new concrete and 4,618 gallons of paint as the historic 96-year-old venue was brought up to date.

