The new 2021 Rivals250 rankings were released Tuesday morning, and several USC commits received a substantial boost from the analysts.

The biggest beneficiaries for the Trojans were safety commits Calen Bullock and Xamarion Gordon.

Neither was in the Rivals250 previously, but Bullock surged all the way to No. 119 while Gordon got the bump from 3-star to 4-star status while checking at No. 228 on the rankings.

And with those adjustments, USC jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings -- a new high for the Trojans in this recruiting cycle. Of their 11 commits so far, nine are 4-star prospects.

Four-star running back commit Brandon Campbell also saw his ranking soar as he moved up from No. 200 to No. 173.

Here's a breakdown of USC's 2021 commits so far and where they rank:

-No. 23 WR Quaydarius Davis (down 2 spots)

-No. 25 QB Jake Garcia (down 2 spots)

-No. 93 OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (down 1 spot)

-No. 108 ATH Julien Simon (unchanged)

-No. 119 S Calen Bullock (was not in the Rivals250 before, huge surge)

-No. 173 RB Brandon Campbell (up 27 spots)

-No. 199 ATH Anthony Beavers (down 28 spots)

-No. 228 S Xamarion Gordon (was not in the Rivals250 before, gets the 4-star bump)

-Not ranked -- 4-star DT Jay Toia

-Not ranked -- 3-star OT Mason Murphy

-Not ranked -- 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs



