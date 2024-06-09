It makes sense with a nickname like "Hollywood" that Andrew Marsh would feel comfortable around Los Angeles. The top-50 recruit from Jordan High School in Katy, Texas made the trek out to USC for another visit with the Trojans this weekend.

He has been on campus a handful of times already, but the latest trip was for an official visit giving him an opportunity to get an even better feel for the program and the potential plans for him in Lincoln Riley's system.

"Most of my visits have been very business like," he said. "Meetings with the coaches, watching the team practice, and games. But this weekend, I was able to get to know and see the coaches on a more personable level."