USC urging Rivals100 WR Andrew Marsh to make early decision
It makes sense with a nickname like "Hollywood" that Andrew Marsh would feel comfortable around Los Angeles. The top-50 recruit from Jordan High School in Katy, Texas made the trek out to USC for another visit with the Trojans this weekend.
He has been on campus a handful of times already, but the latest trip was for an official visit giving him an opportunity to get an even better feel for the program and the potential plans for him in Lincoln Riley's system.
"Most of my visits have been very business like," he said. "Meetings with the coaches, watching the team practice, and games. But this weekend, I was able to get to know and see the coaches on a more personable level."
Marsh was one of 19 visitors on campus for the Trojans during a busy weekend, and that gave him an opportunity to spend time around other top targets and current players plus the staff.
As a receiver, potentially linking up with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis in the future makes the Trojans an intriguing option. Marsh and Lewis have already built a connection prior this weekend, but they were able to grow that while at USC together.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news