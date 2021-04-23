TrojanSports - USC veteran defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay enters transfer portal

Veteran USC defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay announced Friday evening that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal and will look to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Tremblay, a redshirt senior, will be in his sixth year of college football wherever he lands next, but with the NCAA extending eligibility for all fall sports athletes due to the pandemic he had the option to play one more season.

His next move will continue a well-traveled football career, as he graduated high school in Napa, Calif., in 2014, took the next year off from school and was then a part-time student at American River Community College in Sacramento, Calif., the following year. He played there as a freshman and sophomore from 2016-17 and then transferred to USC in 2018.

Tremblay ultimately redshirted that 2018 season with the Trojans after spraining his knee three games into the schedule.

His best season at USC came in 2019, when he played in 11 games with 2 starts, totaling 16 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, but injury and the emergence of freshman defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu last fall limited him during the Trojans' six-game 2020 season.

After playing 47 snaps in the opener last fall, he missed the next two games with stingers and then played just 24 snaps combined over the final three games while Tuipulotu saw his playing time increase over that stretch.

With Nick Figueroa and Tuipulotu back as starters up front, 5-star Korey Foreman arriving this summer and Tremblay not part of the competition for the nose tackle spot, his playing time figured to be pinched again if he had stayed.

So the move is not a surprise, but it is another blow to the Trojans' depth up front, as Tremblay was experienced and versatile enough to play several spots along the defensive line. USC also lost projected starting nose tackle Brandon Pili to a season-ending torn Achilles.

Tremblay was among a group of defensive linemen who had been rotating in some combination or another as the two-deep since Pili went down with his injury a couple weeks ago -- the others being Tuipulotu, redshirt sophomore De'jon Benton, redshirt sophomore Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, redshirt junior Jake Lichtenstein and the remaining healthy nose tackles freshman Jay Toia and redshirt freshman Jamar Sekona. (Figueroa is out with injury this spring).

But Tremblay was not active during the Trojans spring game last Saturday.