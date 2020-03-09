USC seemed to gain some fresh momentum in its pursuit of 4-star Mater Dei High School cornerback Jaylin Davies with its high-profile hiring of CBs coach and ace recruiter Donte Williams last month.

And the Trojans looked to further that momentum as they got Davies back on campus Saturday -- along with more than a dozen other top 2021 and 2022 targets.

Speaking to TrojanSports.com on Sunday night, he indicated that it was indeed a positive experience overall and, among other things, gave him a clearer sense of how USC sees him impacting the defense.

The Trojans also made an impression in a broader context as well.

"The day went real good. They had a lot of the old alumni there Adoree' [Jackson], Biggie [Marshall] to name a few, a lot of my old teammates and guys from the area showed up to show love," Davies said. "We went to see the USC vs UCLA [basketball] game which was a great game. Got to meet Nick Young, Swaggy P., so the stars were out and it was very LA. That's what was probably the most impactful part was the presentation put on for the players about life after football, which is very important to me, and the network and connections that USC has to offer."

Davies is ranked the No. 6 cornerback and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2021 class and has held a USC offer since last April. He was one of the earliest defensive backs from his class offered by the Trojans and has been a major priority target for the program.