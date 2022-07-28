USC voted third overall in Pac-12 preseason media poll
On the eve of Pac-12 Media Day, the conference released its preseason media poll on Thursday afternoon.
USC landed third overall while receiving 5 out of 33 first-place votes, finishing behind Utah (26 first-place votes) and Oregon (2), which received more overall points in the voting.
Utah defeated Oregon in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game.
This will be the first season that the Pac-12 championship game will be played between the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage, rather than by divisions. The change came about following the NCAA Division I Council decision in May to deregulate the rule that had limited an individual conference's autonomy to determine their football championship game participants. It was based on a motion brought by the Pac-12 and unanimously supported by all FBS conferences
Here are the full poll results:
|Team
|First-place votes
|Total points
|2021 record
|
1. Utah
|
26
|
384
|
10-4
|
2. Oregon
|
2
|
345
|
10-4
|
3. USC
|
5
|
341
|
4-8
|
4. UCLA
|
289
|
8-4
|
5. Oregon State
|
246
|
7-6
|
6. Washington
|
212
|
4-8
|
7. Washington State
|
177
|
7-6
|
8. Stanford
|
159
|
3-9
|
9. Cal
|
154
|
5-7
|
10. Arizona State
|
123
|
8-5
|
11. Arizona
|
86
|
1-11
|
12. Colorado
|
58
|
4-8