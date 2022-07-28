 TrojanSports - USC voted third overall in Pac-12 preseason media poll
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-28 18:16:38 -0500') }} football Edit

USC voted third overall in Pac-12 preseason media poll

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

On the eve of Pac-12 Media Day, the conference released its preseason media poll on Thursday afternoon.

USC landed third overall while receiving 5 out of 33 first-place votes, finishing behind Utah (26 first-place votes) and Oregon (2), which received more overall points in the voting.

Utah defeated Oregon in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game.

This will be the first season that the Pac-12 championship game will be played between the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage, rather than by divisions. The change came about following the NCAA Division I Council decision in May to deregulate the rule that had limited an individual conference's autonomy to determine their football championship game participants. It was based on a motion brought by the Pac-12 and unanimously supported by all FBS conferences

Here are the full poll results:

Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll
Team First-place votes Total points 2021 record

1. Utah

26

384

10-4

2. Oregon

2

345

10-4

3. USC

5

341

4-8

4. UCLA

289

8-4

5. Oregon State

246

7-6

6. Washington

212

4-8

7. Washington State

177

7-6

8. Stanford

159

3-9

9. Cal

154

5-7

10. Arizona State

123

8-5

11. Arizona

86

1-11

12. Colorado

58

4-8
