TrojanSports - USC-Washington State game moved to Sunday; latest COVID update

After having to cancel its game this past weekend against Colorado, USC has moved its scheduled Friday night game vs. Washington State this week to Sunday, to allow for the Trojans to return players who are in isolation due to positive COVID-19 tests or quarantine due to the related contact tracing.

USC announced that it has had two more positive tests since announcing on Thursday the cancellation of the Colorado game, and in all it has four positive cases and seven other players in quarantine due to the contact tracing protocols.

The Trojans are hoping to resume practice on Tuesday, stating that such a plan has been reached in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and USC Student Health, pending the results of further testing on Monday.

The rescheduled game is set for 6 p.m. PT Sunday and will air on FS1.