When USC hired Lindsay Gottlieb as women's basketball coach three years ago, sure, there were hopes that she might be the one to return the storied program to its previous heights atop the sport.

And yet, to see it come to fruition so quickly feels like a storybook season beyond expectation for these Trojans.

While they still have a long way to go to match the national championship squads of the early 1980s, this Trojans team just won the program's second-ever Pac-12 tournament title with a 74-61 upset over top-seeded, No. 2-ranked Stanford on Sunday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

With a 26-5 record, USC has its most wins since the 1993-94 season, it now has a No. 3 national ranking that is the program's highest since 1986 (its last Final Four season) and it has the spotlight-drawing star power that those 1980s-90s Trojans team did, with freshman phenom JuJu Watkins leading the way.

Now, the Trojans have a final chapter to write in the NCAA tournament to determine just how this season will ultimately be remembered.

"I think we've always had the belief, but then to just see it play out in real time is really joyous. We talked about now we're going to be bonded forever as champions, we're really grateful for the attention that brings to USC women's basketball and the incredible women that came before us and now this group," Gottlieb said. "But I think our secret sauce these last couple weeks has been playing with joy and a lightness to us but at the same time an urgency knowing that if you lose, you go home. That combination is what we're going to need to continue to capture even as the stakes get even higher in the NCAA tournament."

The program had made just one NCAA tournament appearance since 2006 before now making it to March Madness in back-to-back seasons. After a first-round exit last year, this time USC will likely play host to the first two rounds and awaits its official tournament draw to be revealed during the selection show next Sunday night.