USC WR Bru McCoy 'temporarily removed from team activities' after arrest

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has been "temporarily removed from team activities" following an arrest last week.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed to TrojanSports.com that McCoy was arrested on July 24 around 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of a felony relating to California Penal Code 273.5A, which relates to domestic violence.

He was released on $50,000 bail. No other details were available from the LAPD.

USC Athletics released the following statement in response to media requests:

“USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time.

“The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities.”

Keely Eure of USCFootball.com was the first to report the news. Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reported that McCoy has a court date set for Nov. 24.

TrojanSports.com has reached out to McCoy's family to see if they or McCoy's lawyer have a statement to release, but there has not a been a response as of yet.

McCoy is entering his third year in the program as a redshirt sophomore and was projected to be one of USC's primary outside wide receivers while final getting a full opportunity to deliver on the lofty expectations that came with his five-star status as a recruit out of Mater Dei HS.

McCoy was ineligible his first season after signing with USC, transferring to Texas and then transferring back to USC after going through spring practice with the Longhorns. He was also battling a complex illness that kept him away from team activities most of that summer and fall.

He debuted last year, catching 21 passes for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns in six games while rotating in behind veteran Tyler Vaughns. With Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown off to the NFL, McCoy looked to have a prime opportunity for a breakout season.

It's unclear now when or if he would be able to rejoin the team. Obviously, football matters are now secondary to the legal situation.

For the Trojans, meanwhile, the team is exceptionally deep at the wide receiver position.

Junior preseason All-Pac-12 first-team selection Drake London was set to be moved around the offense, working both on the outside and in his familiar inside Y position, but perhaps the McCoy matter will make his presence on the outside more of a priority. Sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. and Memphis transfer Tahj Washington, a redshirt sophomore, will be the favorites to operate at the other outside WR position or to man both spots if London is moved inside. Freshman Michael Jackson III is another strong option after impressing coaches and teammates in the spring.

If London works primarily outside, his Y spot would be manned by Texas tight end transfer Malcolm Epps and four-star freshman tight end Michael Trigg.

USC also has an abundance of options at the other slot/A-receiver position, as Bryant is an option there as well, along with Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon, Texas transfer Jake Smith, redshirt-sophomore Kyle Ford, junior John Jackson III and perhaps Michael Jackson III if he doesn't find a role on the outside.

The Trojans also have freshmen Kyron Ware-Hudson (primarily an outside receiver) and Joseph Manjack entering the mix when fall camp opens Friday.