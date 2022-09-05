SAN DIEGO — Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane became the latest commitment for USC two weeks ago when he picked the Trojans over a host of other offers including Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kansas State and Iowa State. The Ducks had been the perceived favorite to land Lane late in the summer, but the 6-foot-5 receiver from Arizona felt most comfortable calling Los Angeles his future home.

Lane opened his senior season last week when his team from Mesa-Red Mountain traveled to San Diego to participate in the Honor Bowl against Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic. The high three-star recruit commanded plenty of attention from the Mater Dei Catholic defense allowing some of Lane’s teammates to shine in what ended up as a victory for Red Mountain.

Seeing double teams is likely going to be a regular occurrence for the USC commit this season, but he is not changing his approach now that he knows there will be more attention on him each Friday night.

“I go into every week, I do my studies, I run my routes, I catch the ball,” he said. “I think the point of emphasis is really just doing what I can do as best as I can, and just trusting my teammates.”

On the recruiting front there had been plenty of rumors that Lane would eventually be Kansas State-bound before Oregon offered him this summer on a visit to Eugene. Days after that trip USC decided to offer him, and that changed the conversation.

The Trojans quickly moved into a strong position, and it allowed Lane’s patience as a prospect to pay off with the right fit for his future.