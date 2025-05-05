USC WR commit Kohen Brown gets four-star, Rivals250 status in new rankings

The newest update to the 2026 Rivals250 rankings posted Monday, and one of the biggest movers nationally was USC wide receiver commit Kohen Brown. Brown, fresh off a strong performance at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas over the weekend, got the bump from three-star to four-star status and moved into the Rivals250 at No. 243.

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman explained what drove Brown's surge in the newest rankings: "It's been a really encouraging offseason for Kohen Brown, who committed to USC and is coming off a breakout junior season at Waxahachie HS just outside of Dallas. First off, he's shown he has top-end speed, which we see on tape. He ran a 10.6 in the 100 meters, a 22.3 in the 200 meters this spring, capped by a really stellar performance at Rivals Camp Dallas. Kohen was very much in the conversation as the wide receiver MVP in Dallas. A real twitchy mover, we saw that during position drills. He runs routes very well and has really strong hands - he has a really good catch radius -- and a really nice route runner. That's a nice combination for him going into his senior season. And then we saw in the latter portion of camp that same speed, those same strong hands and that ability to get downfield, the ability to make catches in the middle of the field, to play through press coverage and of course to show that separation on the top of routes. Kohen checked all of those boxes, and he's someone that we think again could make a leap depending on how his senior season goes at Waxahachie."

Brown reflects on his USC commitment decision

Brown committed to the Trojans back on April 2, after coming out to Los Angeles to watch a USC spring practice. That sold him that it was where he needed to be. "I went down there, I loved the culture, I knew the coaches would develop me how I wanted to be developed and I knew that if I went down there and worked I'd have a real shot at going to the NFL," he said. Inside receivers coach Chad Savage was the driving force in his recruitment. "I love Coach Savage. He knows what I wanted, what I needed, and he made sure I knew I could get that if I came there," Brown said. "I loved the environment, I loved the energy they brought." USC freshman running back Riley Wormley, who like Brown is from Texas, also helped with the recruiting pitch. "He helped persuade my decision a little bit," Brown said. "He said it's going to be hard because it's far from home, but he said if you come out here and work they're going to love you like family and you're going to get the shot that you need." Brown said he is not planning to take official visits to any other schools but USC this summer.

