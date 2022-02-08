USC WR commit Makai Lemon shares how he'll be used in Trojans offense
Lincoln Riley’s staff got him once, so it would make sense to get him a second time, especially if he gets to stay home for college. Four-star 2023 WR Makai Lemon was a one-time verbal commit to Ok...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news