USC star WR Drake London carted off field with serious ankle injury

The one positive outlier in this underwhelming USC football season has been star junior wide receiver Drake London, and so it was a devastating sight late in the second quarter Saturday when London crumbled to the ground in pain after scoring his second touchdown of the game.

London was carted off the field and later carted back to the Trojans sideline in a cast of some sort and crutches.

"Drake will be out right now until everything is settled, so we'll see where he's at," interim head coach Donte Williams said, referring to waiting on final test results on London's right ankle.

Asked if there was fear the injury could be season-ending, especially with only four games remaining on the schedule, Williams acknowledged that potential.

"I mean it's always a fear anytime somebody goes down and you see go ahead and get the air cast and everything else, so that is a fear," he said.

Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace came down on the back of London's lower right leg, twisting his ankle awkwardly as the players' momentum carried them to the turf on a 6-yard touchdown reception.

London remained down on the field in obvious pain until the cart was brought out and an air cast was applied to his right leg before he was taken to the locker room.

The entire USC offense -- including QB Kedon Slovis, who was out of the game at that point and ran over from the far sideline -- gathered around the cart in the left corner of the end zone to be with London, as did Roland-Wallace after the Trojans had dissipated.

London buried his face in his jersey as the cart pulled away.