TrojanSports.com

It's not a stretch to say USC freshman wide receiver John Jackson III had waited most of his life for the opportunity to put on a Trojans uniform and officially practice as part of the program he grew up around.

His father John Jackson Jr., of course, was a star receiver for the school in the late 1980s and has been a fixture on USC football radio broadcasts dating back to 2003.

Being as close to the program as he was for so long, the younger Jackson's Trojans debut this spring would have ideally been a cherished moment father and son shared together. But as USC fans know, the elder Jackson has been recovering from a major stroke sustained in December.

"It hurt me, but I know that he wouldn't want me to think about that," Jackson III said of not being able to have his dad on the sideline watching this spring. "He'd want me to come out there and give my best with a clear head and put forward my best."

Any objective observer would attest that Jackson has certainly done that.

While he didn't carry the same buzz into 2019 as the recruits USC signed in December and February, Jackson -- a 3-star prospect in the 2018 class who was not part of the program last fall while taking a grayshirt semester -- has been one of the more impressive newcomers through the Trojans' first 13 practices.

In a receiving corps that lost a lot of depth through offseason transfers, Jackson has gladly absorbed the extra reps and has garnered consistent notice with his crisp route running and sure hands.

"I'm really happy with John. I actually said to him the first week and I'm going to keep saying it, I have 100 percent confidence in John Jackson," quarterback JT Daniels said. "If I see him line up there -- I don't care if he's a true freshman -- I know John knows all of his assignments. I know John looks way faster than you've ever seen him look before and I know he's going to run good, crisp routes."

Daniels, probably like most USC fans, admitted he really didn't know what to expect this spring from Jackson. But he too quickly took notice.



"The first day when you saw him come out and run," Daniels said. "He just looked really fast. He was running all his routes, looked like he'd been here before."

