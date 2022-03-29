USC WR Mario Williams details the origin of his bond with QB Caleb Williams

Much has been and will be made about the extra chemistry that new Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams has with new quarterback Caleb Williams, who is of no relation, simply because the two spent last season together in this Lincoln Riley offense as freshmen at Oklahoma.

But their relationship and bond actually started well before they got to Norman, Okla., at a recruiting showcase event in March of their junior year of high school.

"We ended up meeting at Future 50, we were down there in Orlando. We met through Instagram, and I was like, 'You pretty good. I need him as my quarterback wherever I go,'" Mario Williams shared Monday night while appearing on Trojans Live. "I was looking at his top schools and we had some similarities. We just kept talking and we kept building a relationship and I ended up getting him to come to Oklahoma, him and his family made that decision to come to Oklahoma. Once he got Oklahoma, we just built a better relationship.

"He didn't play early on, but in practice we was killing it. I was just like, this can be good. Then the situation came up with Coach Lincoln, we found he was coming here, we was talking like, 'Man, that might be the decision.' And we both made the decision."