TrojanSports - USC WR Munir McClain enters the transfer portal

USC WR Munir McClain enters the transfer portal

Ryan Young
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Suspended USC wide receiver Munir McClain is in the NCAA transfer portal a little more than five months after his older brother Abdul-Malik McClain transferred out of the program to Jackson State.

The younger McClain was suspended last fall prior to the start of the Trojans' season relating to a federal inquiry into Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud on campus. Read our past coverage of the matter here.

It was reported in November that both McClain brothers were entering the transfer portal, but Munir ultimately chose not to pursue a transfer at that time.

He had 3 catches for 19 yards in five games in 2019 before tearing his ACL and missing the rest of the season. He was not with the team all season or this spring, and head coach Clay Helton had not commented further on his status or outlook when asked at the start of the spring.

