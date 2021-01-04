TrojanSports - USC WR Tyler Vaughns is latest Trojan to announces he’s leaving for NFL

“After much thought, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Vaughns wrote in his announcement. “First and foremost, I would like to give thanks to the man above for putting me in the position I am today. I would also like to thank the Trojan Family for all the support and love you have shown over my four years here at ‘SC.”

Of that group, Vera-Tucker is the one who projected as a first-round pick by most mock drafts.

That’s a substantial talent exodus for the program, which had only two players drafted last year.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns announced Monday night on Twitter that he’s ready to move on to the NFL, joining fellow WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LT Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Olaijah Griffin and DT Marlon Tuipulotu, not to mention DT Jay Tufele, who opted out of this past season altogether to turn his focus to the NFL.

And finally the last of the announcements USC fans were waiting on from draft-eligible players has come — well, presumably the last.

Vaughns made the decision after last season to return for his fifth campaign with the Trojans, and he remained the same steady producer while tallying 33 receptions for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns in six games this year.

He left a memorable final mark on the rivalry with UCLA, making a great extended catch on a 38-yard touchdown in the end zone and later one of his familiar twisting, acrobatic grabs in traffic down the sideline for a 35-yard gain late in the fourth quarter that set up the Trojans’ game-winning 8-yard TD on the next play.

Overall, he finishes with 222 catches for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns over four seasons after redshirting his first year.

He finished third on USC’s career receiving list with those 222 receptions — behind Robert Woods (252) and Marqise Lee (248) — while ending ninth in receiving yards and tied for ninth in TDs. He was named a second-team All-Pac-12 selection this year.

Vaughns talked to TrojanSports.com in June about why he chose to come back for this season and what he was hoping to prove to NFL evaluators after he felt the draft grade he received from the league last year was too low.

“It wasn't what I thought it was going to be. It was more so that, I don't know, just telling me more things I have to work on, more things I have to develop as a man, as myself with my character. But it was just eye-opening and something I needed," he said.

"The [biggest] thing I always hear back from anybody really is my play size and how I look, just my body type that people don't really agree upon because I don't pass the eye test, they'll say. But I work perfectly fine at where my body is, what my body weight is. I play at 185 -- it just may not look as big and bulky as others. I'm a tall and slender kind of guy. ... It's something I've been dealing with for years now, people undermining me and how I play because of the way my body shape is."

The problem for Vaughns this year was obviously USC’s shortened six-game season, but also that St. Brown and Drake London commanded major roles as well so Vaughns’ contributions remained consistent with the last couple years. And that’s no knock — he was a remarkably dependable and consistent producer the last few seasons. In short, he maintained his underrated status — it’s just unclear if anything he did this fall will have changed his draft position.

That is to be determined, though. He has ample film to show scouts his ability to make tough catches along the sidelines and big plays downfield.

PFF, meanwhile, charted Vaughns for those 33 catches on 49 total targets but with only 2 drops.

As for USC, the Trojans lose two of their top three receivers, but talent at that position is never in short supply.

London (33 catches for a team-high 502 yards plus 3 TDs) returns as a focal point and redshirt freshman Bru McCoy (21-236-2) should get a chance to fully prove his 5-star billing from the 2019 recruiting class, while freshman Gary Bryant Jr. (another top-100 prospect, from the 2020 recruiting class) should carve out a larger role in the slot, Kyle Ford (also a top-100 prospect in 2019) will look to return after two seasons lost to a pair of ACL injuries) and incoming 4-star freshmen Kyron Ware-Hudson and Michael Jackson III and 3-star Joseph Manjack will join other returnees Josh Jackson Jr., John Jackson III and Munir McClain in competing for roles.

Wide receiver is one position the Trojans never have to worry about from an available talent standpoint, but St. Brown and Vaughns have been fixtures the last three seasons and are nonetheless significant losses.