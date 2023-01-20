HONOLULU -- USC's two top remaining Class of 2023 targets have gotten an extra recruiting push this week in Hawaii, where Trojans five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch in particular have been in the ears of five-star tight end Duce Robinson and four-star Rivals100 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant here at the Polynesian Bowl.

The Trojans want to add both top-100 prospects into an already talent-rich recruiting haul when Robinson and Pleasant make their long-awaited decisions on Feb. 1.

RELATED: USC freshmen continue recruiting efforts for uncommitted five-star TE Duce Robinson

In the case of Pleasant, the speedy cornerback and track star from Gardena Serra HS, Branch has been a key presence in his recruitment as they've known each other for most of their lives.

"We've been running track for a while against each other since we were like 9," Branch said. "I'm talking to him a lot, I'm in his ear every day."

The two have been largely inseparable through this week of Polynesian Bowl practices in Hawaii, whether it's matching up one-on-one in drills and playfully engaging after reps, sitting together off to the side or spending time away from football out in Honolulu.

Pleasant maintains he doesn't know yet what his ultimate decision will be, with USC, Oregon, UCLA, Cal and Boston College his five official finalists.

Branch, meanwhile, feels confident in the outcome.

"Oh yeah, I think we've got him. I think we've got him. Just the way we gel off the field and stuff together, it just flows like it's natural. I think it would be a good opportunity for him to come [to USC]," said Branch, who has already moved onto campus as a mid-year enrollee.

"We're going to go at it [in practices], we're going to go at it because we're always competing about who's faster and everything like that. We're just going to keep that competitive nature and make each other better."