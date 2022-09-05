Priority USC tight end target Duce Robinson was in Southern California on Friday, as his Pinnacle High School team from Phoenix, Ariz., to open its season against El Camino.

The four-star Rivals100 standout put on a show, displaying his quick speed, great hands and all-around athleticism throughout the game. Robinson was the best player on the field and has his pick of any college he wants to go to.

USC, which hosted Robinson on an official visit in June and has been viewed as the favorite in his recruitment, is going to have some strong competition for the best TE in the country as multiple SEC schools are getting official visits in these next months.

“I will typically tell people it’s just the schools I’m taking officials to. I already took one to USC, going to Texas next week, Georgia in a couple weeks, Alabama in about a month, and then Oregon in November," he said.