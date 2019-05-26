SANTA ANA, Calif. -- USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was out at Mater Dei football's spring showcase on Wednesday, but there wasn't much left for him to learn about Trojans 2020 quarterback commit Bryce Young.

Their relationship has been strong and their communication frequent since Harrell arrived in the offseason, surely happy to already have one of the top QBs in this recruiting class committed to join his offense.



"We have a really good relationship. He's a really cool guy, great coach on and off the field. It's really easy when you can talk to someone [about matters] outside of football," Young said after the showcase. "That makes it a lot easier and a lot more approachable in the quarterback room, so I'm really looking forward to getting to 'SC."

