TrojanSports - Video highlights from USC's second preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum

Video highlights from USC's second preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum
USC held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday morning in the Coliseum.
As has been the case all camp, reporters were not permitted to attend due to COVID-19 protocols, but USC again made some limited video available from the scrimmage.
The notable plays on the video included nickel/safety Greg Johnson picking off quarterback Kedon Slovis and redshirt freshman tight end Jude Wolfe coming down with a touchdown reception from backup QB Matt Fink.