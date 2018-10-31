Video Interviews: Cam Smith, Ajene Harris and Clancy Pendergast
USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast talked about the expected return of middle linebacker Cam Smith, what he plans to do at safety and his thoughts on Oregon State's offense. Check out our ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news