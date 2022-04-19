USC is just days away from the end of spring practice with the spring game set for Saturday in the Coliseum.

After practice No. 13 on Tuesday, head coach Lincoln Riley, offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson, outside WRs coach Dennis Simmons, quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Austin Jones, offensive linemen Brett Neilon and Justin Dedich, tight end Jude Wolfe and wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson talked with reporters.

Watch the full video interviews below: