Video interviews with Lincoln Riley, Josh Henson and USC players Monday
After USC's fourth practice of fall camp, as the Trojans went long into the night Monday inside the Coliseum, head coach Lincoln Riley, offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson and players talked with reporters.
Watch all the interviews below, including offensive lineman Bobby Haskins' first in-person interview at USC since transferring in the winter, plus interviews with offensive lineman Mason Murphy and tight end Josh Falo.
