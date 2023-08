After USC's practice Wednesday morning, select Trojans defensive coaches and players were available for interviews.

TrojanSports.com spent time with DBs coach Donte Williams to discuss the cornerback battle and Domani Jackson's growth, safeties Calen Bullock and Zion Branch, versatile DB Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive line man Tyrone Taleni.

Watch those interviews here:

RELATED: Watch Lincoln Riley's post-practice comments Wednesday