The marquee post-practice interview Wednesday was USC linebacker Eric Gentry, who will play against his former team on Saturday when the No. 6-ranked Trojans host Arizona State.

Gentry simply said it was another game for him when first asked about the storyline, but he later opened up about his experience at Arizona State and his connection with players and coaches who remain there.

Watch our full interviews with Gentry, running back Travis Dye, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, cornerback Ceyair Wright and defensive lineman De'jon Benton here: