 TrojanSports - VIDEO: RCS Miami - Skills 1on1s
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 15:06:47 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: RCS Miami - Skills 1on1s

Valid for any site on the Rivals network
Valid for any site on the Rivals network
Greg Ladky and Dave Berry
Rivals Video
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3JWN2ozbDZXZ1pzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

DORAL, Fla. - The best skill players from South Florida go head to head at the Rivals Camp Series!


PROSPECTS FEATURED (but not limited to):

WR/TE/RB:

133 - Brandon Inniss - 2023

147 - Santana Fleming - 2023

354 - Jaziun Patterson - 2022

365 - Jalen Rogers - 2022

355 - Sedrick Irvin - 2023

356 - Anthony Hankerson- 2022

387 - Mason Taylor - 2022

DB/LB:

011 - Elijah Mc-Cantos - 2022

015 - Ryan Robinson - 2023

019 - Makari Vickers - 2023

327 - C.Terrell Foster - 2022 -

336 - Wesley Bissainthe - 2022

Editor’s note:

This video has been updated from its original release, correcting the following errors:

Sedrick Irvin was not at the event.

A Michael Harris clip was previously listed as Andrew Harris.

Travious Lathan’s name is now spelled correctly.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}