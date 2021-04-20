TrojanSports - VIDEO: RCS Miami - Skills 1on1s

VIDEO: RCS Miami - Skills 1on1s
DORAL, Fla. - The best skill players from South Florida go head to head at the Rivals Camp Series!
PROSPECTS FEATURED (but not limited to):
WR/TE/RB:
133 - Brandon Inniss - 2023
147 - Santana Fleming - 2023
354 - Jaziun Patterson - 2022
365 - Jalen Rogers - 2022
355 - Sedrick Irvin - 2023
356 - Anthony Hankerson- 2022
387 - Mason Taylor - 2022
DB/LB:
011 - Elijah Mc-Cantos - 2022
015 - Ryan Robinson - 2023
019 - Makari Vickers - 2023
327 - C.Terrell Foster - 2022 -
336 - Wesley Bissainthe - 2022
Editor’s note:
This video has been updated from its original release, correcting the following errors:
Sedrick Irvin was not at the event.
A Michael Harris clip was previously listed as Andrew Harris.
Travious Lathan’s name is now spelled correctly.