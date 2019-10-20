USC got the win it needed to remain in control of its Pac-12 fate, rolling to a 41-14 victory over Arizona on Saturday night in the Coliseum, but it came with a costly toll.

In addition to entering the game without five starters -- RB Vavae Malepeai (knee surgery), DE Christian Rector (ankle), CB Olaijah Griffin (back), LB Palaie Gaoteote (ankle) and nickel Greg Johnson (shoulder) -- the Trojans had a rash of key players go down during the course of play.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (shoulder) exited in obvious pain late in the first quarter,, running back Stephen Carr (hamstring) limped off in the second quarter, star freshman defensive end Drake Jackson (ankle) hobbled off the field after a pass rush early in the third quarter, running back Markese Stepp (ankle) took a hard hit to his lower leg and limped off in the third quarter (he returned for one snap before remaining sidelined the rest of the game), reserve defensive lineman Abdul-Malik McClain (shoulder) was carted off later in the second half and his brother wide receiver Munir McClain (knee) also left the game late.

"We know that we're kind of in playoff, championship football and we've got to treat every game like a championship game," Helton said. "Obviously, a good night, but a night where we had some injuries and guys had to step up and be the next guy up. … I feel terrible for those kids. We had six injuries tonight, significant ones, that we'll have to see where they're at and deal with them. It's bittersweet because the kids are playing extremely hard."

Helton said he would provide further updates at a later point. He has his weekly media conference call on Sunday night.

Watch Helton and USC players discuss the win (check back for more postgame videos as they load):

