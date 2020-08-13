Virtual and in-person visits in the works for 2022 4-star LB Moses Walker
Four-star 2022 linebacker Moses Walker was primed for an impressive junior campaign but the football season in New York is in jeopardy. Still, Walker is seeing plenty of interest from around the country and has an impressive offer sheet. The Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus star is working on planning out some virtual visits and knows which schools he wants to visit once the pandemic is over.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Recruiting is going well," Walker said. "A lot of schools are starting to hit me up more. Arizona, USC, and UCLA are staying in touch. I'm mostly talking to the linebackers coaches are each of the schools.
"I'm trying to go to see LSU and UCLA either in person or for a virtual visit," he said. "I'm also trying to see Texas."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Walker has great measurables for an outside linebacker and still has a lot of room to fill out his frame. As Walker's recruitment continues to take shape, expect him to really focus on teams that can offer early playing time as well as plenty of development opportunities on and off the field. His skill set will allow him to play in a variety of schemes at the next level and strength and conditioning coaches should be able to mold his frame to fit the team's needs.