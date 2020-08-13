Four-star 2022 linebacker Moses Walker was primed for an impressive junior campaign but the football season in New York is in jeopardy. Still, Walker is seeing plenty of interest from around the country and has an impressive offer sheet. The Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus star is working on planning out some virtual visits and knows which schools he wants to visit once the pandemic is over.

"Recruiting is going well," Walker said. "A lot of schools are starting to hit me up more. Arizona, USC, and UCLA are staying in touch. I'm mostly talking to the linebackers coaches are each of the schools.

"I'm trying to go to see LSU and UCLA either in person or for a virtual visit," he said. "I'm also trying to see Texas."